GAMB Market Capitalization Tops $374,846.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a market cap of $374,846.00 and approximately $6,947.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GAMB has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.03 or 0.06071188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002091 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036375 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001220 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

