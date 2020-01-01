GAPS (GAP) Price Reaches $6.17 on Exchanges

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $61.69 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GAPS has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for about $6.17 or 0.00086148 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059997 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001141 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00068602 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,176.51 or 1.00215740 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

