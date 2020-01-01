Gas (GAS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.11 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00012956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinnest, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Gas has a total market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Binance, Coinnest, Poloniex, Switcheo Network, Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin, Gate.io, Koinex, Bitbns, DragonEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

