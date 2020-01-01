GCN Coin (GCN) Trading Up 265.1% This Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 165.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $261,114.00 and approximately $163.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $24.43 and $7.50. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 265.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00582474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011181 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000241 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $51.55, $24.68, $5.60, $10.39, $13.77, $18.94, $24.43, $50.98, $33.94, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

