Gemini Dollar Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, DEx.top, Bibox and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.01366009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00123570 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,746,106 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

