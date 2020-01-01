GenesisX (XGS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $676.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $47,352.00 and $676.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

