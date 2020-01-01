Gexan 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,884.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Gexan has a market capitalization of $23,374.00 and approximately $10,884.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. In the last week, Gexan has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00061016 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039905 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00582557 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00234093 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085330 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001784 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,723,453 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,660 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

