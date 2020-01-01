Giant One Day Volume Tops $4,280.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including $10.42, $20.33, $70.83 and $33.89. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $103,734.00 and $4,280.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,704,622 coins and its circulating supply is 6,704,618 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

