Gifto (GTO) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, BiteBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.01365476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122179 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinTiger, Kryptono, Binance, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Bithumb, CPDAX, Bittrex, OKEx, Coinnest, Bibox, Upbit and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

