GINcoin (GIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40,804.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $40,804.00 and approximately $1,211.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,248.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.01830849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.02854620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00581374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00631837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062545 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00388122 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,938,478 coins and its circulating supply is 7,938,468 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.