GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/19/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,747 ($22.98). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/17/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,645 ($21.64) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/2/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,610 ($21.18).

11/18/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/15/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/15/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

11/7/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

11/4/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,510 ($19.86) to GBX 1,890 ($24.86). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:GSK traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,779 ($23.40). 2,472,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,751.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,687.76. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,850.40 ($24.34). The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders have purchased 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,340 over the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

