Global Cryptocurrency Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $19.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00582112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011287 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community.

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

