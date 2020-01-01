GoChain (GO) Market Cap Reaches $13.22 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. GoChain has a market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bittrex, Binance and Upbit. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain’s launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,072,070,439 coins and its circulating supply is 879,680,758 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io.

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Coinall, Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

