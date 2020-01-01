GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Tops $0.0014

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $16,682.00 and approximately $28,076.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.01364847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

