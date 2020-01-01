GoldCoin Price Up 35% Over Last Week (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldCoin has a market cap of $711,983.00 and approximately $12,740.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00581374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010996 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 200.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

