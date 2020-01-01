GoldFund (GFUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $203,438.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One GoldFund token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $203,438.00 and $758.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

999 (999) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039064 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003941 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000709 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000168 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,225,494 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.