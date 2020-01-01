Golem Price Tops $0.0289 on Major Exchanges (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, BigONE, Ethfinex and Tux Exchange. Golem has a total market capitalization of $28.35 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, CoinExchange, Poloniex, OKEx, Gate.io, BigONE, Braziliex, Vebitcoin, BitMart, Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit, Cobinhood, BitBay, Bithumb, Cryptopia, YoBit, Liqui, Bitbns, Livecoin, GOPAX, DragonEX, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Tidex, Coinbe, Iquant, Mercatox, Koinex, ABCC, OOOBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

