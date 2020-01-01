Golos Reaches Market Cap of $263,667.00 (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Golos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, RuDEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Golos has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Golos has a total market cap of $263,667.00 and approximately $335.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000654 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001331 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Golos Coin Profile

Golos (GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 186,261,618 coins. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golos’ official website is golos.io. The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, RuDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos using one of the exchanges listed above.

