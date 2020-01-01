GoNetwork (GOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $493,367.00

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a market cap of $493,367.00 and approximately $165,199.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00061110 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085306 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001144 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00069828 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,238.01 or 0.99774965 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000454 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co.

GoNetwork Token Trading

GoNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

