Goodfood Market (FOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect Goodfood Market to post earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$45.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.30 million.

