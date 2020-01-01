Graft (GRFT) One Day Volume Hits $15,839.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Graft has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $255,717.00 and $15,839.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00640207 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003612 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001199 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.