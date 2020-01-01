Graft Reaches One Day Volume of $12,893.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Graft has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Graft has a total market capitalization of $255,114.00 and $12,893.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00627816 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003924 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002076 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001725 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.