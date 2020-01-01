Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 419,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $478,458.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,590,386 shares in the company, valued at $88,453,040.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lawrence West acquired 35,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 292,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,287,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,110.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 11.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,456,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 575,161 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 33.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 767,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 192,745 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth $109,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.