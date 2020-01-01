Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Reaches $0.0002

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00777427 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001399 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

