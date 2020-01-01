Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $452,490.00 and $1,312.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,233,764,193 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,969,193 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

