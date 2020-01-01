GravityCoin (GXX) Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $77,532.00 and approximately $2,006.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01368618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123944 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,035,395 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

