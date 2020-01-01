Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY20 guidance at $2.60-3.00 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

