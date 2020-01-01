Grin Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00013367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bisq, Coinall and BitForex. Over the last week, Grin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $29.06 million and approximately $23.04 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000656 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001093 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 30,235,560 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinall, Hotbit, KuCoin, Bisq, TradeOgre and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

