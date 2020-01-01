Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

GES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other Guess? news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 30.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 119.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1,168.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Guess? has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

