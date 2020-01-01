Gulden (NLG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,643.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GuldenTrader, YoBit and Nocks. Gulden has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $8,643.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00582112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011287 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 502,856,797 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GuldenTrader, Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Nocks and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.