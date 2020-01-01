Gulden Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $3.12 million and $8,070.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Nocks.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00581846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010978 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 401.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 502,821,047 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GuldenTrader, CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu and Nocks. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

