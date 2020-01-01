GXChain Trading Down 1.5% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. GXChain has a market capitalization of $25.04 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00005323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, OTCBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Binance, Huobi, QBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

