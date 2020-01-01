GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 340 ($4.47).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of GYM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of GYM Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of LON:GYM opened at GBX 289 ($3.80) on Wednesday. GYM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 293.66 ($3.86). The company has a market capitalization of $399.10 million and a P/E ratio of 45.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 269.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 255.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

