Happycoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $215.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Happycoin has a market cap of $783,541.00 and approximately $215.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, Happycoin has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038739 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00579803 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001000 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 24,483,396 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

