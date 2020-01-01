Harmony Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $16.00 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.06014667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002125 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036308 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001239 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,421,942,535 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance.

