Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €67.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s current price.

COK has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.00 ($65.12).

ETR:COK opened at €52.60 ($61.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78. Cancom has a 52 week low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a 52 week high of €56.60 ($65.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.16.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

