Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $2.04 million and $25,932.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,244.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.36 or 0.01827522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.49 or 0.02851174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00581328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00631002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00062642 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00390659 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,263,477 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

