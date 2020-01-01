Havy (HAVY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,511.00

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Havy token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last week, Havy has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Havy has a total market capitalization of $9,511.00 and $19.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00778793 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000256 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001398 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Havy Token Profile

Havy (CRYPTO:HAVY) is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,920,077,990 tokens. Havy’s official website is havy.io. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin.

Havy Token Trading

Havy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

