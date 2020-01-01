Head-To-Head Comparison: DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) & SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and DANSKE BK A/S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A DANSKE BK A/S/S 29.08% 7.72% 0.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and DANSKE BK A/S/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group $24.75 million 2.36 $13.66 million N/A N/A DANSKE BK A/S/S $7.00 billion 1.96 $2.33 billion N/A N/A

DANSKE BK A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DANSKE BK A/S/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group and DANSKE BK A/S/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 DANSKE BK A/S/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DANSKE BK A/S/S has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. DANSKE BK A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Summary

DANSKE BK A/S/S beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit. The company also offers credit and debit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, business payroll, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, telephone banking, and ATM services. It serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. As of April 26, 2018, the company operated through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About DANSKE BK A/S/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services. It also provides wealth management, asset management, investment, pension savings, and insurance solutions; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides mortgage finance, real-estate brokerage, foreign exchange, and equity services, as well as trades in fixed income products. It has operations in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

