Head-To-Head Comparison: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) versus T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -7.19% -9.44% -5.50% T2 Biosystems -851.71% -1,263.80% -120.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and T2 Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $183.87 million 19.16 -$122.61 million ($2.55) -23.38 T2 Biosystems $10.50 million 5.20 -$51.15 million ($1.26) -0.93

T2 Biosystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tandem Diabetes Care and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 2 11 0 2.85 T2 Biosystems 0 4 3 0 2.43

Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus price target of $75.92, indicating a potential upside of 27.37%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 381.07%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Risk and Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats T2 Biosystems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it is developing Candida Auris, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; and T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC to develop detection diagnostic test panel that adds one additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate, as well as for testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

