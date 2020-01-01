Head-To-Head Survey: Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) & Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Cadence Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cadence Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorp 20.00% 9.81% 1.29% Cullen/Frost Bankers 30.76% 13.11% 1.43%

Volatility and Risk

Cadence Bancorp has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorp $607.30 million 3.82 $166.26 million $2.07 8.76 Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.40 billion 4.36 $454.91 million $6.90 14.17

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Cadence Bancorp. Cadence Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cadence Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorp 0 7 0 0 2.00 Cullen/Frost Bankers 3 3 2 0 1.88

Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $17.57, indicating a potential downside of 3.08%. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus target price of $93.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.38%. Given Cadence Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorp is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Dividends

Cadence Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cadence Bancorp pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Cadence Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Cadence Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products and services comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 66 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 194 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 131 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves the energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

