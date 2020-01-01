HeartBout Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. HeartBout has a total market cap of $109,038.00 and $2,242.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.01374034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00124161 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout’s launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

