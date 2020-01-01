HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00024013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $500.73 million and $1.02 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

