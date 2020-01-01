Helen of Troy (HELE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2020 guidance at $6.84-7.04 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $8.50-8.70 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $179.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.93. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $181.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

