Helium (HLM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a total market capitalization of $116,429.00 and $2.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007316 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,346,512 coins and its circulating supply is 11,998,132 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

