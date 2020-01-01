HempCoin (THC) One Day Volume Hits $57.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 31.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $129,964.00 and $57.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00060998 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085373 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001147 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,221.46 or 0.99786442 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000454 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,124,133 coins and its circulating supply is 253,988,983 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.