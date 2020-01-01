HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Up 8.6% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $328,738.00 and $4,161.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,611,019 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

