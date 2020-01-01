Hi Mutual Society Hits Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $313.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

