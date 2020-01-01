HollyWoodCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.00 (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. HollyWoodCoin has a total market cap of $1,702.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar. One HollyWoodCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HollyWoodCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Profile

HWC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,868,598 coins and its circulating supply is 23,513,320 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us.

Buying and Selling HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyWoodCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyWoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyWoodCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyWoodCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.