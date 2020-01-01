HollyWoodCoin (HWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,357.00

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded up 97.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. HollyWoodCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,357.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyWoodCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Profile

HWC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,869,891 coins and its circulating supply is 23,514,613 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin. HollyWoodCoin’s official website is hollywoodcoin.us.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyWoodCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HollyWoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

